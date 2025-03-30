Home / Politics / CM Naidu launches P4 programme seeking eradication of poverty in Andhra

CM Naidu launches P4 programme seeking eradication of poverty in Andhra

Among them were Greenko CEO and Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
During the launch event here, two underprivileged families were invited on stage to share their aspirations.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday launched the poverty eradication' programme - P4-Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam'.

P4 or Public Private People Partnership aims to uplift underprivileged families with the support of affluent individuals from society.

During the launch event here, two underprivileged families were invited on stage to share their aspirations.

After listening to a family's aspiration to educate their children, the chief minister asked three successful entrepreneurs how they could help uplift the family.

Among them were Greenko CEO and Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy.

"If the children can be admitted to a nearby private school and provided with transportation, their aspiration could be fulfilled," Chalamalasetty suggested.

He further emphasised that P4 provides a crucial platform to assist underprivileged families, highlighting that while many corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities focus on technology and other sectors, initiatives like P4 are unique in their direct impact on poverty alleviation.

The government aims to uplift lakhs of underprivileged individuals through the P4 programme. Those who adopt and support economically weaker families will receive government recognition and awards.

P4 seeks to eradicate poverty by encouraging the top 10 per cent of affluent individuals in society to adopt and mentor the bottom 20 per cent to empower them.

