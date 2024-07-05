Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / CM Naidu rejects reports of bargaining for ministerial posts with BJP

CM Naidu rejects reports of bargaining for ministerial posts with BJP

According to sources, the FM promised Naidu that she would look into Andhra's demands within the broader fiscal constraints

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu, Modi, Narendra Modi
CM Naidu (left) with PM Modi
Agencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In his meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought the Centre’s support to rebuild his debt-ridden state, including support for reconstructing Amaravati, for the Polavaram Irrigation Project, and for allowing the state additional borrowings this financial year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Andhra CM demanded financial support of more than Rs 1 trillion. It said Naidu has requested a substantial portion of the support to be paid from this year’s national budget.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The financial package of more than Rs 1 lakh crore, the Bloomberg report said, included raising the fiscal deficit ceiling of 3 per cent of state gross domestic product by allowing an additional 0.5 per cent of borrowing for the financial year through March 2025, which is equivalent to about Rs 7,000 crore.

The Andhra government has also sought Rs 50,000 crore to build Amaravati, Rs 12,000 crore in this financial year for the Polavaram irrigation project, Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years to clear overdue debt, and Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure development under the federal government’s 50-year loan scheme.

According to sources, the finance minister promised Naidu that she would look into Andhra’s demands within the broader fiscal constraints.

Addressing the media, Naidu said his party was amenable to heading any coordination committee that the National Democratic Alliance might set up. "As and when needed, I am prepared. If there is any proposal from the NDA, I will think about it," he said. Naidu was the convenor of the NDA in 2013-14. The Andhra CM said his party did not bargain for ministerial posts and its focus was the development of the state.

More From This Section

Premium

India-UK ties: 'Continuity' the buzzword among former diplomats, experts

BJP's key allies JD(U), TDP demand nearly $6 bn for their states: Report

Modi govt might fall in August, claims Lalu Yadav; BJP says 'hallucination'

'Never take away WC final from Mumbai,' Thackeray takes swipe at BCCI

RSS annual 'pracharak' meet in Ranchi from July 12; Mohan Bhagwat to attend


"We did not ask for any ministerial post from the Centre, not even during (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's time. Whatever was offered, we accepted," he recalled, accepting the Lok Sabha Speaker's post during the Vajpayee era to maintain good relations with the alliance.

"The party's priority is rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, which has suffered irreparable loss in the last five years. Our aim is to rebuild the state in the next five years. The people of Andhra Pradesh have given mandate to the NDA. We will work together," he added.

Asked about investors' concerns about the state's political climate, Naidu claimed that his government would "rein in the devil," in an apparent reference to the opposition party YSR Congress Party. "Global investors are approaching us. They are concerned about the devil. We are assuring them that we will control it," Naidu said.

Naidu said key government buildings, including a new secretariat, assembly, and high court, will be completed as soon as possible. "We will build infrastructure facilities in Amaravati," he added, referring to the greenfield capital city project. He expressed satisfaction with the Centre's commitment to construct 135 government buildings as part of the bifurcation act.

The chief minister also said that he will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to invite investors, signalling his intent to personally lead Andhra Pradesh's economic resurgence on the global stage.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Andhra CM meets FM Sitharaman, seeks financial aid for debt-ridden state

Andhra CM Naidu meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi today

CM Naidu demands announcement of BPCL refinery for Andhra in Budget

Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks more central aid for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM meets PM, terms talks on state-specific issues 'constructive'

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentBJPNDA

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story