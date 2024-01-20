Home / Politics / CM Nitish Kumar reshuffles portfolios of 3 RJD ministers in Bihar govt

CM Nitish Kumar reshuffles portfolios of 3 RJD ministers in Bihar govt

Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, who has been hitting the headlines for different reasons, was made the Sugarcane Industries Miniter

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reshuffled his cabinet on Saturday night, in which portfolios of three ministers of his ally RJD were changed.

Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, who has been hitting the headlines for different reasons, was made the Sugarcane Industries Miniter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Alok Mehta, who held the Sugarcane Industries and Revenue and Land Resources portfolio, was made the new Education Minister of the state, according to a notification.

The Revenue and Land Resources Department was assigned to Lalit Kumar Yadav, who will continue with his existing responsibility of the Public Health and Engineering Department.

Besides making controversial statements on different issues, Chandra Shekhar was reportedly involved in a tiff with the Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Will exceed target of creating 1 million govt jobs in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes over as new JD(U) president; Lalan Singh quits

Previous govts had no policy to handle energy requirements: Hardeep Puri

Amend Constitution for internal reservation for SCs: Siddaramaiah to Centre

Central govt hospitals in Delhi to remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22

Don't pay bills until free electricity given under Gruha Jyoti scheme: KTR

Relatives of people killed in Cong rule opposing Nyay Yatra in Assam: Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharCabinet reshufflePolitics

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story