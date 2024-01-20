Don't pay bills until free electricity given under Gruha Jyoti scheme: KTR

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday said people should not pay their power bills until the Congress government in Telangana provided free electricity under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme as per its election promise.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said during the recent Assembly election campaign that party leader Sonia Gandhi would pay the electricity bills after the Congress came to power and people should send their bills to Sonia Gandhi's house at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Rama Rao said.

If officials ask for payment of power bills, Revnath Reddy's video should be shown, he said, addressing the BRS leaders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies as part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"KTR stated that people should not pay the power bills until free electricity was provided under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as promised by Revanth Reddy," a release from his office said.

The promise of 'Gruha Jyoti' includes 200 units of free electricity.

He said his party would fight for the implementation of poll promises made by the ruling Congress.

Slamming Revanth Reddy's reported comments during a visit to the UK that the BRS would be buried 100 metres in the ground after the parliamentary elections, Rama Rao said Reddy should concentrate on delivering the poll promises within 100 days as promised and that he could think about burying the BRS party later.

Rama Rao claimed that the Congress and the BJP will come together after the Parliamentary elections and "Revanth Reddy will become the Eknath Shinde of Telangana."



He further alleged that Revanth Reddy has become a mini-Modi in Telangana with the BJP blood running in him.

The BRS often attacks Revanth Reddy saying that he was an ABVP member earlier.

Rama Rao demanded the Congress government to immediately start disbursal of Rs 2,500 to every woman in the state under the election promise of 'Maha Lakshmi' scheme.

"While Rahul Gandhi spoke against Adani, Revanth Reddy was striking business with him (at the WEF meeting in Davos)," the BRS leader said.

Rama Rao, son of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, clarified that the BJP and BRS will not have any kind of alliance now or in the future, the release said.

Attacking Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Rama Rao asked as to what he (Kishan Reddy) has done for Telangana.