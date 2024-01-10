CM Shinde's fate sealed in Maha speaker's verdict on disqualification pleas

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar, on Wednesday, will pronounce his verdict on a clutch of cross-petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena factions seeking the disqualification of several of each other's MLAs under the anti-defection laws.

The speaker's verdict on the disqualification petitions against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion had led to a vertical split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022, will decide the way forward for the Shinde government. The verdict is expected to be announced at 4 pm.

The development comes following the Supreme Court's deadline extension for Narwekar to decide on the pleas, which ends today. The earlier deadline was set on December 31.

To be clear, Shinde and several MLAs' rebellion in 2022 resulted in the fall of the Uddhav Thackery-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which also included the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Following NCP leader Ajit Pawar's similar defection from Sharad Pawar-led party in July last year, the current Maharashtra government comprises the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What happens if CM Shinde is disqualified Ahead of the much-awaited verdict, both factions have declared that they would approach the top court in case of an unfavourable verdict by the speaker.

If the verdict comes in favour of Shinde, it will cement his position as the CM. In case of an unfavourable verdict, though it will not affect the Maharashtra government, Shinde's position may go at stake. Upon disqualification, a member of a House loses membership, and the seat is declared vacant. However, Shinde can retain his post by getting elected as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

Shinde confident on favourable outcome Shinde, earlier today, exuded confidence, citing the Election Commission's favourable order on granting the Shiv Sena name and symbol to his faction and pronouncing his government's legitimacy.

"I will give an official statement after 4pm. I just want to say that we have a majority… 67 per cent in Vidhan Sabha and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha. We have 13 MPS and 50 MLAs. Based on this majority, the Election Commission has recognised us as the original Shiv Sena and allotted the bow-arrow symbol. We hope that the speaker will pass us on merit…," he told reporters.

It is to be recalled that in February 2023, the EC gave the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction. Meanwhile, Thackeray's camp was to be called Shiv Sena (UBT), with its symbol being a flaming torch, the EC had ordered.

Shinde's meeting with speaker sparks row Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, earlier today, alleged that a "Match fixing... is going to happen in Maharashtra today at 4 pm." Questioning the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the state on January 12, he claimed that the PM is "well aware" of the outcome and that Shinde is "illegally" running the government.

On Tuesday, former CM Thackeray had also denounced in the Supreme Court the "highly improper" meeting between Shinde and speaker Narwekar, which reportedly took place ahead of the verdict.

According to news reports, Narwekar met Shinde at 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence on January 7.

(With agency inputs)