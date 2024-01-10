Home / Politics / No state govt nod for venue of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': Manipur Congress

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra termed the state government's decision as "unfortunate" and a "violation of people's rights"

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days.
Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
The Congress on Wednesday said the Manipur government has denied it permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace grounds in Imphal and asserted that it is determined to begin the march from the northeastern state and has sought permission for another location in the city.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal launched a pamphlet and a website on the yatra.

Replying to a reporter's question, Venugopal said the Manipur government has declined permission for starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds.

Megachandra said, "We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of 'Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same."

A Congress delegation met Singh at the CM Secretariat.

According to the proposed programme, it will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Congress has applied to launch the march from Hatta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

"It is very unfortunate. It is a murder of democracy and a violation of people's rights. The proposed venue is also a public ground," Keisham said while speaking on the state government's decision.

The MPCC chief's comment comes a day after the chief minister said giving permission to Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was under "active consideration" and a decision would be taken after receiving reports from security agencies.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

