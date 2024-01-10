Home / Politics / Sena vs Sena: Speaker should give verdict on merit, says CM Shinde

Sena vs Sena: Speaker should give verdict on merit, says CM Shinde

Shinde said his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
Ahead of the crucial decision on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Speaker Rahul Narwekar should give his verdict on merit.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said he would give a detailed reaction after the order but maintained that the Election Commission has allowed his outfit to keep the name Shiv Sena' and its bow and arrow' symbol.

Narwekar is slated to deliver his much-awaited verdict on the disqualification pleas at 4 pm on January 10 (Wednesday), Vidhan Bhavan officials have said, more than 18 months after the Shiv Sena suffered a vertical split, a political development that resulted in a change of guard in the state.

Shinde said his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha.

Some people allege match-fixing (between Shiv Sena and the speaker). There is no substance to those allegations. The speaker should give judgment on merit, he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a recent meeting between Shinde, who is among the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, and speaker Narwekar, triggering a verbal spat between both sides.

We never objected to opposition MLAs having food in the speaker's office, said Shinde, referring to the criticism of Narwekar for visiting him on Sunday.

Shinde said the speaker came officially, in his official vehicle, and broad daylight. The CM said the speaker met him over projects in his constituency, including the Coastal Road.

Topics :Shiva Sena NCPShiv SenaMaharashtra governmentUddhav Thackeray

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

