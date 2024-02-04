Cohesive organisational strategy key to victory in Lok Sabha polls: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday underlined the importance of a cohesive organisational strategy to ensure the party's victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a state-level organisational meeting here, he emphasised the need for meticulous planning and execution of various campaigns in the run-up to the elections, due in April-May.

He provided detailed guidelines on campaigns to connect with senior party workers, new voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes, according to a statement issued here.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal said the meeting also discussed the "gaon chalo" mass outreach programme.

The BJP also launched a campaign to expand its membership base, and welcomed retired official Jagdish Chand Sharma into the party fold.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jairam Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, and senior party leaders Saudan Singh and Avinash Rai Khanna.