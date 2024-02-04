Home / Politics / Cohesive organisational strategy key to victory in Lok Sabha polls: Nadda

Cohesive organisational strategy key to victory in Lok Sabha polls: Nadda

He provided detailed guidelines on campaigns to connect with senior party workers, new voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes, according to a statement issued here

Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Dharamshala (HP)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday underlined the importance of a cohesive organisational strategy to ensure the party's victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a state-level organisational meeting here, he emphasised the need for meticulous planning and execution of various campaigns in the run-up to the elections, due in April-May.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He provided detailed guidelines on campaigns to connect with senior party workers, new voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes, according to a statement issued here.

He underlined that a cohesive organisational strategy was important to ensure the party's victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal said the meeting also discussed the "gaon chalo" mass outreach programme.

The BJP also launched a campaign to expand its membership base, and welcomed retired official Jagdish Chand Sharma into the party fold.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jairam Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, and senior party leaders Saudan Singh and Avinash Rai Khanna.

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur: All you need to know about 'Jan Nayak'

Himachal suffered huge losses, will make all efforts to rehabilitate: Nadda

India needs alternative leadership that understands people's needs: Tharoor

BJP regime has decided to completely dismantle the public sector: Kharge

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

Govt's developmental works won't stop even if I am jailed: CM Kejriwal

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaNarendra ModiLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story