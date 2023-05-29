Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

The Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government over the violence in Manipur.

He said a that delegation led by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be calling on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday in connection with the unfolding of violence in Manipur while slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing a single appeal for peace.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, the congress leader lashed out at the BJP for what he termed as the "complete breakdown of law and order" in Manipur since violence broke three weeks ago.

"25 days after Manipur started burning, things have turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of the Union Home Minister to Imphal. Despite Article 355 being imposed there's a total and complete breakdown of law & order and administration in the state," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

According to officials, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the strife-torn state on Monday to take stock of the situation.

He further wrote on his handle that it's a horrific tragedy unfolding while the Prime Minister is obsessed about his self-coronation, referring to the unveiling of the new Parliament building by the PM on Sunday.

"Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities. A delegation lead by the Congress President @kharge will be calling on Honble Rashtrapati on Tuesday morning," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that as many as 40 "terrorists" have been killed so far by security forces during their operations to check violent incidents and attacks on civilians and restore 'peace' in the state.

"We have taken strict action. Till now we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated," he said.

Fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants carrying sophisticated weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu area.

Ethnic clashes which have claimed around 75 lives first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.