Sengol bent on first day: TN CM Stalin on police action against wrestlers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for police action against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Mallik and Bajrang Punia and said that the Sengol (sceptre) bent on the very first day when the new Parliament building was inaugurated.

Referring to the Sengol that was installed in the new parliament on Sunda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the symbol of good governance and rulers ensuring justice for people, Stalin said, "During the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Parliament of India, it is condemnable that those who protested were dragged and arrested. This shows that the scepter was bent on the first day. Is it moral to stage anarchy on the inauguration day, ignoring the President himself and being ignored by all the opposition parties?"

The Tamil Nadu CM said that it has been several months since female wrestlers filed sexual complaints against a BJP member of Parliament, Brij Bhushan Singh, who was the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, however, no action has been taken against him.

"It has been several months since female wrestlers filed sexual complaints against a BJP member of Parliament. The party leadership has not taken any action against him so far. Female wrestlers continue to battle it out in the capital," tweeted Stalin.

The ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Mallik and Bajrang Punia were among others who were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan.

Security personnel stopped and detained protesting wrestlers as they tried to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar.

India's ace grappler Bajrang Punia on Sunday said that it was unfortunate for the country.