Home / Politics / Cong accuses Goyal of instructing BJP MPs to obstruct Kharge's speech in RS

Cong accuses Goyal of instructing BJP MPs to obstruct Kharge's speech in RS

Kharge could not speak in the upper house due to sloganeering after the External Affairs minister's statement on India's foreign policy developments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP continues to cross all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday alleged that Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal instructed BJP MPs to obstruct Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the House and accused the saffron party of crossing all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament.

Kharge could not speak in the upper house due to sloganeering after the External Affairs minister's statement on India's foreign policy developments.

Both treasury benches and the opposition were raising slogans due to which Kharge could not make his point. Following the uproar, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP continues to cross all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament."

"Today morning no less than the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal actively instigated BJP MPs who then obstructed Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge ji from speaking in the Rajya Sabha to raise INDIA's demands for PM's statement on Manipur and for a discussion on it thereafter," he said.

Topics :Piyush GoyalCongressBJPmallikarjun khargeOpposition partiesMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

