Cong calls itself hero' but it's zero' in doing development: Rajnath Singh

They are zero in giving a good government and zero in doing development, he said referring to the ruling Congress

Press Trust of India Sitapur (Chhattisgarh)
Rajnath Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at the Congress over corruption and said the grand old party calls itself hero' but it is zero' in doing development.

Addressing a rally in Sitapur constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, he said Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in the next 3-4 years and forced religious conversion will be prohibited if BJP is voted to power.

Targeting the Bhupesh Baghel government over alleged scams, Singh said, The Congress government has not done a single development work in the state. If the report card of this government is sought from the people then it will be zero bate sannata' in the report card.

Despite that, Congress leaders claim themselves to be heroes. They are not heroes. They are zeroes. Time has come to bid them farewell in the elections, he said.

Left Wing Extremism was brought under control to a great extent during the BJP rule in Chhattisgarh (2003-2018), he said. But it is rapidly rising (in Congress rule). If BJP comes to power in the state, LWE will be eliminated in the next 3-4 years, the defence minister said.

Targeting Congress over religious conversion, he said, I have learnt that rampant religious conversion is taking place in Chhattisgarh which is also a matter of concern. Why should anyone be converted by being lured? If BJP comes to power we will put a ban on such conversion, he said.

Singh alleged that the law and order situation in the state collapsed after the Congress was elected to power in 2018.

Offences like murder have become a common thing. Daughters of several families have gone missing which is a major challenge. Human trafficking and the drug trade are on the rise. It has become necessary to uproot the Congress from the state, he said.

BJP has fielded Ram Kumar Toppo, a former CRPF personnel, from Sitapur seat against Congress nominee and incumbent state minister Amarjeet Bhagat.

Sitapur is among the 70 constituencies that will go to polls on November 17 in the second phase of the two-phased elections for the 90-member state assembly.

The first phase of polls on 20 seats was held on November 7.

Topics :Rajnath SinghCongressPolitics

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

