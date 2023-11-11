Home / Politics / PM Modi to address MRPS rally in Hyderabad today ahead of T'gana polls

PM Modi to address MRPS rally in Hyderabad today ahead of T'gana polls

This is Modi's second rally in a row in the city after the notification for the polls was announced on November 3

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally being organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states, at the Parade Ground here on Saturday.

This is Modi's second rally in a row in the city after the notification for the polls was announced on November 3.

MRPS has been demanding sub-categorisation of reservation for the Scheduled Caste communities for over three decades.

NV Subhash, BJP Telangana spokesperson, said PM Modi will make some key announcements with respect to categorisation of SCs.

The city police issued traffic advisories in connection with the meeting.

On November 7, Modi addressed a rally here - "BC Atma Gourava Sabha" (Backwards classes self-respect meeting)- at the LB Stadium here. He promised that if voted to power in the November 30 Assembly elections, the BJP would make a person from the BC community the chief minister in Telangana.

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

