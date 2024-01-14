Cong leader Milind Deora quits party, likely to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora on Sunday said he had resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."



Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time. He is the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday said it was unfortunate colleague and former Union minister Milind Deora had quit the party on the day when the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' commences from strife-torn Manipur.