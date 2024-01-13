Home / Politics / Congress files case against Andhra Deputy CM Swamy over derogatory remarks

Congress files case against Andhra Deputy CM Swamy over derogatory remarks

The case was registered at Begumbazar police station in the city under section 505 IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), police said

The complainant alleged, among others, that Swamy spread false information (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
A case was registered against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy following a complaint by a Telangana Congress leader that he made derogatory comments against party leader Sonia Gandhi, police said on Saturday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Mallu Ravi complained to police over Swamy's alleged comments linking Sonia Gandhi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the death of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Rajasekhara Reddy died in a chopper crash in 2009.

The complainant alleged, among others, that Swamy spread false information.

The case was registered at Begumbazar police station in the city under section 505 IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

Topics :CongressParliamentAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

