Cong leaders hold strategy meet to discuss Adani, Soros, Dhankhar issues

Top Congress leaders held a meeting at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Monday evening and are learnt to have discussed the strategy to move forward on the Adani and George Soros issues and a notice for the removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Vice President of India.

The turbulent relations between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the INDIA bloc came to a head on Monday, with opposition camp sources saying they are considering submitting a notice "very soon" for moving a resolution to remove the vice president from his office.

Sources said though the Congress has spearheaded the move for bringing in a motion to remove Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and has brought several opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc on board, it is yet to finalise whether to move forward with it or not.

No decision was taken on the move after discussions within, they said, adding another meeting would take place on Tuesday morning.

Top Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, besides floor leaders, met at Kharge's residence and held discussions.

Sources said the Congress leaders also discussed the party's strategy on the Adani and Soros issues and how to take the matters forward in Parliament.

A meeting of Congress MPs and floor leaders in Lok Sabha would be held on Tuesday to decide the party's strategy in Parliament, they added.

The Soros and Adani issues rocked Parliament on Monday, forcing several adjournments and both Houses not transacting any legislative business.

While the first week of the Winter Session was washed out over the Adani issue, the ruling dispensation has now brought up the George Soros issue to attack the opposition.

The ties between Dhankhar and the opposition have taken a beating in the last few days. The opposition parties are upset with the Rajya Sabha chairman for not allowing them to raise the Adani issue in the House while for allowing the ruling party MPs to raise the Soros issue against their leaders on Monday.

Sources said the notice for removal of the vice president from his office should have the signatures of at least 50 MPs and the required signatures from all INDIA bloc parties have already been procured.

They said while the Congress had taken the lead on the issue, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, besides other INDIA bloc parties, are supportive of the move.