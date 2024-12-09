Politics can't be left to those who believe in dynasty, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said efforts are being made to bring youth into politics because it cannot be left to those who only believe in dynasty politics and consider it as family property. Virtually addressing an event organized by Ramkrishna Math at Lekhamba village near Sanand town here, the PM said the Young Leaders' Dialogue will be organised in Delhi on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to "make a new beginning' towards this aim. In his address, PM Modi said spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, the founder of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, was of the opinion that participation of youths will be crucial for the development of the nation. "Along with technology and other sectors, it is needed that our youngsters lead our country in politics too because we cannot leave it to those who believe only in dynasty politics. We cannot handover politics to those who consider politics as their family's property" the PM said. "That is why we are going to make a new beginning. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, we are organising Young Leaders' Dialogue in Delhi. While 2,000 selected youths will remain present in person, crores of youths will join the event with the help of technology," Modi said. At the event, youths will discuss India's resolve to turn the country into a developed one, he said, adding a roadmap will be prepared on how youth participation in politics can be increased. "It is our resolve to bring nearly one lakh talented and energetic youth into politics. These youngsters will become the country's future and the new face of India's politics. Our country is marching ahead in the direction of realising the dreams of Swami Vivekananda," the PM asserted. Gujarat played an important role in the life of Swami Vivekananda as he had stayed at several places in the state during his spiritual journey, the PM told the gathering. The Gujarat government is now preparing a roadmap for developing a tourist circuit connecting all the places associated with Swami Vivekananda, he added. On the occasion, the PM praised the Ramakrishna Math for helping people of Gujarat in the times of natural calamities, such as 1979 dam failure of Morbi, earthquake of 2001 as well as the devastating floods in Surat in 2006. During the event, a prayer hall, a 'sadhu niwas' and a dining hall were inaugurated. Swami Gautamanand, president of Ramkrishna Mission, inaugurated the newly-constructed facility at Lekhamba.