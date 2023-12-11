Home / Politics / Cong MLA urges BJP to appoint tribal leader Kirodi Meena as Rajasthan CM

Cong MLA urges BJP to appoint tribal leader Kirodi Meena as Rajasthan CM

Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh chief Ramkesh Meena said he, as the president of the adivasi sangh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard

Kirodi Lal Meena (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 06:37 AM IST
As the suspense over selection of chief minister continues in Rajasthan, Congress MLA and Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh president Ramkesh Meena has wrote to BJP brass asking them to appoint tribal leader Kirodi Lal Meena as the CM of the state.

Kirodi Lal Meena is the BJP MLA from Sawai Madhopur.

Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh chief Ramkesh Meena said he, as the president of the adivasi sangh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in this regard.

I have written letters to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda conveying the sentiments of the community that Kirodi Meena should get the post of CM, Ramkesh Meena, Congress MLA from Gangapur seat, said.

Kirodi Meena has struggled a lot and led several movements, he said.

The BJP got a mandate of 115 seats in the results declared on last Sunday but the decision regarding the CM face has not been taken so far.

The party has appointed three observers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to oversee the BJP legislature party meeting which is yet to be announced.

Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 06:37 AM IST

