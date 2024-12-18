Cong MP moves adjournment motion in LS over Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

In his adjournment motion notice, Tagore accused Amit Shah of "insulting" B R Ambedkar's legacy and "hurting the sentiments of people."

"I rise today to bring to the attention of this House the deeply offensive and disrespectful remarks made by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. These remarks not only insult Dr. Ambedkar's legacy but also hurt the sentiments of crores of people who revere him as the founding father of modern India and a symbol of social justice and equality," Tagore stated in the notice.

This comes after Amit Shah , in his address in the Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of a two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives," he said.

Tagore called Amit Shah's statement "blasphemous" and an "attempt to undermine" Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution.

"During the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, the Home Minister cynically dismissed the importance of Dr. Ambedkar, stating that it has become a "fashion" for the Congress Party to repeatedly take his name, comparing it to the invocation of God's name. He further trivialized Dr. Ambedkar's monumental contribution by suggesting that those who invoke his name as frequently as the Congress does would attain "swarg" (heaven). This blasphemous statement is an attempt to undermine Dr. Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality, justice, and dignity for all citizens, especially the marginalized communities," he stated.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed Amit Shah, saying, "Those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely have problems with Ambedkar ji.