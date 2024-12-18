Priyanka immature, shouldn't imitate her ancestors: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh state Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya took a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi calling her 'immature' and said she should not imitate her ancestors, who he alleged have "damaged the country a lot."

This comes after the Wayanad MP grabbed eyeballs for carrying cloth bags with having message of support for Palestine on Monday, and one calling for the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Ji is still a little immature. She still has to learn what to do and when. She should not imitate her ancestors and come into politics with new thinking. Her ancestors have damaged the country a lot because of their appeasement. It is expected from her that she would not do that," Vijayvargiya told reporters on Tuesday.

Reacting to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill introduced in Lok Sabha, the new legislation will be beneficial for the country.

"It will be beneficial to the nation. The development work gets hampered, but that will not happen anymore. A lot of money would be saved. It is the Opposition's job to oppose but they do not think about the benefit of the country. If the opposition is in the favour of the country then they should present their point in the Parliament," he said.

Earlier Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Central Government over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh saying that unlike narrow-minded individuals who differentiate between people, those who are noble consider the entire world as their family.

The Wayanad MP had come under criticism by BJP MPs a day ago as she was seen sporting a bag with 'Palestine' written on it.

Priyanka Gandhi along with other opposition MPs carried placards and tote bags emblazoned with messages urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh and condemning the persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country.

They also carried cloth bags sporting the words, "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaayion ke saath khadey ho" (Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

The protest marks a significant shift in the Opposition's approach to minority issues, particularly when it comes to the persecution of Hindus.

The Opposition, which has typically expressed concern over the treatment of Muslims in India and abroad, took a clear stand for Hindus, signalling a broader concern for all minorities.