Believers of Manusmriti will have problem with Ambedkar: Rahul slams Shah

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Parliament.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely have problems with Ambedkar ji."

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of a two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives," he said.

Attacking the Congress party further, he pointed out that Ambedkar had to resign from the first cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru because of his 'disagreement' on the issues of SCs and STs.

"Ambedkar had to resign from the first cabinet of the country. He said that he was unhappy with the behaviour towards the SCs and STs. He disagreed with the foreign policy of the Congress and Article 370. He resigned on being ignored. They are taking the name of Ambedkar because now many people have come who believe in him. Congress is taking the name of Ambedkar for votes," he added.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also slammed Amit Shah and said that the Home Minister's statements in the Rajya Sabha how much the BJP "hates" and "detests" Ambedkar.

In a post on X, KC Venugopal said, "HM Amit Shah, in case you didn't know - Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is equivalent to God and the Constitution he drafted is a Holy Book for crores of people across the world. How dare you speak about Dr. Ambedkar with such disdain?"

"The BJP's disgust towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was always well known, and the Home Minister's pathetic statements in the Rajya Sabha today further confirm how much they hate and detest Dr. Ambedkar," he added.

Attacking the BJP further, the Congress general secretary said the "worshippers of Manusmriti will always have scorn towards Dr Ambedkar," who rejected the "horrible ideas espoused by the casteist RSS and their Manusmriti."

"Those who spoke of changing the Constitution if they won 400+ seats, are now openly mocking our country's reverence for Dr. Ambedkar. Those who pretended to bow before him could not hide their true feelings for too long, and this dangerous statement from the BJP top brass shows they have lost the right to speak about Dr Ambedkar ever again," he added.