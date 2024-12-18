Cong twisted facts, distorted my statements on Ambedkar, says Amit Shah

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shah said he comes from a party that can never insult Ambedkar

Amit Shah, Home Minister
The senior BJP leader said the Congress also insulted V D Savarkar and blew to smithereens the values enshrined in the Constitution by imposing Emergency. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha related to B R Ambedkar after BJP leaders "exposed" the opposition party's repeated "insults" to the architect of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah alleged that the Congress in the past has also misrepresented his and even PM Narendra Modi's comments to spread confusion and mislead people.

"I condemn the Congress for twisting facts. Why did it happen? It happened because BJP leaders spoke on how the NDA governments upheld the Constitution and established with facts that the Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Shah told reporters here. 

  The senior BJP leader said the Congress also insulted V D Savarkar and blew to smithereens the values enshrined in the Constitution by imposing Emergency.

"When all these facts came out, the Congress used its old tricks and made an effort to mislead the society by presenting twisted facts," Shah said.

Shah said he comes from a party that can never insult Ambedkar.

Asked about Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for his resignation, the home minister said in a lighter vein that he can quit if this will make the Congress president happy but it will never solve his problems. He has to remain in his chair, a reference to his party being in the opposition, for 15 more years, Shah said.

Kharge, he added, has acted under Rahul Gandhi's pressure to be part of this "malicious" campaign against him by distorting his views on Ambedkar.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

