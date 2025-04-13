Congress accuses govt of looting, demands CAG audit on fuel duty hikes

Accusing the government of "looting" people by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Congress on Sunday called for fixing accountability and demanded that the CAG should audit how government policies benefited private companies.

The opposition party also demanded that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate whether there was deliberate negligence or collusion in this.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said, "The people of India are being looted on one hand the Modi government is increasing the tax burden and picking people's pockets, while on the other hand private and government oil companies are making profits! This is open economic exploitation!' "The truth is: In May 2014, the excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.20 and on diesel Rs 3.46. Which is now Rs 19.90 on petrol and Rs 15.80 on diesel in the Modi government an increase of 357% and 54%!" he said in his post in Hindi.

The Congress leader claimed that the government earned Rs 39.54 lakh crore from the petroleum sector in the last eleven years, yet it did not give any relief to people.

"In May 2014, crude oil was USD 108/barrel, today it is only USD 65.31 i.e. 40% cheaper, yet the prices of petrol and diesel are higher than the UPA era," Ramesh said.

"In 2014, petrol in Delhi was Rs 71.41 and diesel Rs 55.49 per liter. Today the same petrol is Rs 94.77 and diesel Rs 87.67 per liter the public is being openly looted. Who is benefiting?" he asked.

The Congress leader said along with government companies, the private oil companies are also earning huge profits from refining and marketing, while the common man is burdened with expensive petrol and diesel.

Also Read

"The issue is serious! CAG should audit how the government policies benefited these private companies. CVC and CBI should investigate whether there was deliberate negligence or collusion in this?" Ramesh said.

"Public money needs to be accounted for ? accountability must be fixed," he asserted.

The Congress general secretary shared a media report, which stated that oil firms were benefiting big time but now lowering prices for people.

The Congress had last week taken a swipe at the government over the hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, with Rahul Gandhi stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally gave a befitting reply to "tariffs".

Gandhi had also said that people suffering from inflation had been given another gift of "government loot".

The government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each. The excise duty on petrol was hiked to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10 a litre.