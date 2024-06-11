Home / Politics / Congress criticises PM Modi's choice for parliamentary affairs minister

Congress criticises PM Modi's choice for parliamentary affairs minister

The opposition party asserted the INDIA bloc is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament

Congress, Congress flag
(Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Tuesday said the allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio inspires no confidence whatsoever that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Parliament to function any differently than how he has run it over the past decade.

The opposition party asserted the INDIA bloc is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Arjun Ram Meghwal would be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolios inspires no confidence whatsoever that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri wants Parliament to function any differently than the manner in which he has run it over the past decade."

"However, whatever be the 'divine' signals, the INDIA Janbandhan is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively," he said.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has emerged stronger in this election with 235 members in Lok Sabha, looks to take on the government on issues concerning people, including on price rise and unemployment.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

India's House delegation leaves for Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Modi 3.0: Higher than average share of first-time MPs in new government

Meet Annapurna Devi, women and child development minister in Modi cabinet

Analysts welcome PM Modi's faith in Sitharaman as finance minister

Govt's tax devolution to states for June 'third-rate PR', says Congress

UP on track to become $1 trn economy, speed needs to double: CM Yogi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressBJPMinisterial panel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story