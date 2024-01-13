Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, I am 90 now: Ex PM Deve Gowda

Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, I am 90 now: Ex PM Deve Gowda

The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo said he will campaign for candidates in the elections

Regarding JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy contesting the Lok Sabha elections, the former prime minister said no decision has been taken yet
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in view of his age.

The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo said he will campaign for candidates in the elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I am not contesting the elections. I am now 90. Whichever seats we get, wherever it is necessary, I will go there. I have some strength to talk and have memory power. With that I will campaign," Gowda said in a press conference.

Regarding JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy contesting the Lok Sabha elections, the former prime minister said no decision has been taken yet.

He said whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi says will be followed.

Gowda praised Modi for taking 11-day intense penance before the installation of the Lord Ram idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said Modi has done lots of 'Punya' (virtues), which is why he will perform the consecration of the Ram temple with the utmost devotion and spiritual discipline.

The former prime minister said he would attend the consecration with his wife Chennamma on January 22.

The JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year after a meeting Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister and Deve Gowda's son, had with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Both parties have said they would fight the coming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka together.

In the elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly in May last year, the JD(S) put up a poor show, winning only 19 seats. The Congress bagged 135 and the BJP 66.

Also Read

Deve Gowda's comment about Kerala's LDF-BJP coalition stirs state politics

LS polls: BJP, JD (S) reach understanding, Gowda's party to contest 4 seats

Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons

Deve Gowda expresses displeasure over state govt's handling of Cauvery row

Davis Cup, IND vs PAK: SD Prajwal Dev added to Indian team as replacement

INDIA bloc leaders attend virtual meeting, focus on seat-sharing agenda

Ahead of LS polls, Delhi CM Kejriwal to be on two-day Goa visit from Jan 19

Cong's Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur, focus on bread-and-butter issues

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Jan 14

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from pvt ground in Manipur's Thoubal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaElectionsH D Deve Gowda

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story