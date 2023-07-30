Home / Politics / Congress govt didn't do anything for the poor for 70 years: Amit Shah

Congress govt didn't do anything for the poor for 70 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress-led dispensation which was in power for 70 years did not do anything for the poor people in the country.

Press Trust of India Indore
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known as the "messiah of the poor" across the country due to the welfare works done for the poor people, Shah said addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city while launching the campaign for the state assembly polls due later this year.

He also appealed to the BJP workers to ensure the party's victory in all 29 Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh to make Narendra Modi India's PM again.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing the BJP workers, Shah said he visited the entire country, but the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh is the best.

He said the people of Madhya Pradesh ensured the BJP's win in 27 Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2014.

"In 2019, the people of MP gave 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP. In 2024, give all the 29 seats to Modi ji, Shah said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh after the state assembly polls, due in November this year.

He said, "PM Modi is known as the messiah of the poor due to the welfare work done for them."

"The Congress government which ruled the country for 70 years didn't do anything for the poor," he said.

The Congress nurtured Article 370 (in Jammu and Kashmir) "like its own child" for 70 years, Shah said.

During the UPA regime from 2004-2014, Pakistani terrorists used to carry out bomb blasts in India, but the BJP replied suitably with surgical strike under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.

Shah also said PM Modi saved India from the COVID-19 pandemic by offering vaccines to 130 crore people.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh turned the state into a developed state from its BIMARU status during the previous Congress government, Shah added.

Topics :Amit ShahCongress

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Next Story