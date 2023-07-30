Home / Politics / If Manipur issue is not resolved soon, may create security problems: Adhir

If Manipur issue is not resolved soon, may create security problems: Adhir

A delegation of opposition INDIA bloc alliance MPs called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on their observations after visiting the northeastern state

Press Trust of India Imphal
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File photo

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday asserted that if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country.

A delegation of opposition INDIA bloc alliance MPs called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on their observations after visiting the northeastern state.

Addressing reporters outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "The governor heard our observations and agreed to those. She expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities."

Chowdhury said that the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament.

"We have requested a discussion on Manipur in Parliament as the situation is deteriorating every day," he said.

The opposition delegation of 21 MPs arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the state.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, they visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.

Besides Chowdhury and Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation includes TMC's Sushmita Dev, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI's P Sandosh Kumar and CPI(M)'s A A Rahim among others.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

All have to try for peaceful solution to Manipur conflict: Adhir Chowdhury

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

Opposition delegation reaches Raj Bhawan to meet Manipur Governor

Stage set for stormy week as parliament set to take up Delhi services bill

Cong workers disappointed at not being heard by Sukhu govt: Ex-state chief

'Got guidance,' says PM after meeting veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Amit Shah, Kamal Nath to attend separate ST community events in Indore

Topics :Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryManipurviolenceCongress

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story