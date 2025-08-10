Congress launches campaign urging people to register against 'vote chori'

Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web page where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission against what it called was "vote chori" and express support for his demand for digital voter rolls.

Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

It also carries Gandhi's video in which reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka, and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of colluding with BJP to carry out vote theft The portal also carries a message which states that the vote is the foundation of our democracy but it's under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit". "In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats - it would destroy free elections," it says. "The Congress and INDIA have raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy," the message on the portal reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate is issued in his name, which states that he stands against "vote chori". "I support Rahul Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the EC," the certificate says. The portal also gives the option to the people of calling on a number and filling the link in the SMS to register. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi alleges vote theft by EC, here's how political leaders reacted The certificate bears the signatures of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and treasurer Ajay Maken. Several Congress leaders and supporters had registered on the portal and shared the certificates on social media.