Home / Politics / SP leader claims voter list manipulation in Maharashtra; seeks audit

He demanded an urgent audit of voter rolls and swift fixes to prevent more discrepancies

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting
Abu Azmi on Friday criticised the Election Commission of India, accusing it of showing blatant bias towards the ruling BJP. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi on Friday criticised the Election Commission of India, accusing it of showing blatant bias towards the ruling BJP, and alleged manipulation of the voter list in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, the chief of the SP's Maharashtra unit claimed names of valid voters were added in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency just six months before the elections last year, and inexplicably removed and substituted with those of non-residents.

Citing the outcome of the 2024 Maharashtra elections, Azmi said that the losses of key Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and veteran Balasaheb Thorat, were proof of wrongdoing.

"People must take to the streets to protest against the wrongdoing of the ECI," he said, emphasising the need for accountability to protect democratic processes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Samajwadi PartyMaharashtraVoter fraud

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

