Home / Politics / Congress launches 'palayan roko, naukri do padayatra' across Bihar

Congress launches 'palayan roko, naukri do padayatra' across Bihar

The pada-yatra commenced at the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, which was set up by Mahatma Gandhi a century ago

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress in Bihar on Sunday launched a state-wide 'pada-yatra' themed 'palayan roko naukri do', highlighting the endemic unemployment in the province which is blamed for migration of young population on a large scale.

The pada-yatra commenced at the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, which was set up by Mahatma Gandhi a century ago, shortly after he led his first 'satyagraha' in the country, championing the cause of indigo plantation workers in north Bihar. 

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh was presented with a national flag, as a symbolic gesture, on the occasion by party workers in the presence of a host of leaders like national in charge of the students' wing, NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar.

Others present on the occasion included NSUI president Varun Choudhary, Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru.

The pada-yatra is being seen, in political circles, as an attempt by the Congress to assert itself ahead of the assembly polls due later this year which the party is likely to contest in alliance with RJD and the Left.

After covering various districts of Bihar, the pada-yatra will conclude in Patna. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari opposes caste politics, says merit should define individuals

Assam Congress leader held for post; CM Himanta backs police action

Federalism, a basic feature of Constitution is affected, says TN CM Stalin

BJP questions Piketty's name in group analysing caste data in Telangana

Telangana CM slams KCR for atteending assembly only twice in 15 months

Topics :BiharCongress

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story