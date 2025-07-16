Home / Politics / Kharge slams Assam govt, promises relief for evicted families if Cong wins

Kharge slams Assam govt, promises relief for evicted families if Cong wins

The Congress president also warned that the BJP could use voter list revisions and delimitation to undermine the Congress ahead of next year's Assembly elections

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Congress President Malliarjun Kharge accused the current BJP-led Assam government of corruption and wrongdoing. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday promised that the Congress would rebuild houses of those evicted by the BJP government in Assam, besides paying compensation to such persons.
 
"If the Congress forms a government in the state, it will rebuild the houses and pay compensation to those affected by such actions," the Congress president said at a rally in Chaygaon, Assam.
 
He also claimed that people in Assam were being intimidated under the pretext of identifying illegal immigrants, and that voters would respond to these tactics in the upcoming state election.

Alleged electoral manipulations ahead of polls

Kharge also warned that the BJP might use voter list revisions and delimitation to undermine the Congress ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. He urged party workers to remain alert and resist such manoeuvres.
 
The Congress chief assured that, if elected, the party would prioritise education for children, employment for the youth, and ensure a maximum wage for tea garden workers.
 
He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying the Congress had to lend one of its legislators to the BJP so that it could form the government in the state. "The man who ran away from the Congress is now the chief minister of Assam," he said.
 
Sarma was formerly a minister in the Congress-led Assam government before switching allegiance to the BJP in 2015. Kharge accused the current BJP-led Assam government of corruption and wrongdoing. "Those who have wronged people will be sent to jail. They should repair prisons now, as they will have to stay there," he warned.

Dalits & marginalised groups must stay vigilant

Kharge also alleged that the BJP government was trying to erode reservation benefits, and called upon Dalits, SC, ST, and OBC communities to stay cautious or risk losing their Constitutional rights.
 
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "PM Modi visited five countries in five days, but he could not find two hours to come to strife-torn Manipur."
 
Kharge concluded by warning that the very foundation of democracy was under threat. "The Constitution is the basis of our democracy. RSS, BJP are trying to change it," he claimed, urging people to unite in defence of Constitutional values.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mamata warns BJP of backlash over harassment of Bengali-speaking people

Those bullying non-Marathi speakers will face action: Ramdas Athawale

MNS chief Raj Thackeray denies making remarks on alliance with Sena (UBT)

Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation for statehood to J&K

Mamata to lead protest on harassment of Bengali speakers in other states

Topics :Congressmallikarjun khargeAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaIndian constitutionBJP

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story