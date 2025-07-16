Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation to grant statehood to J-K

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday jointly wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the Centre to bring a legislation in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a PTI report, Gandhi and Kharge also urged the Centre to put forth a legislation that will bring the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In their letter to PM Modi, Congress leaders claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for the past five years, have constantly called for the full restoration of statehood, which was removed after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Here's what Gandhi and Kharge wrote in their letter to PM Modi The leaders added that the demand of the Jammu and Kashmir people is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights. In the letter, the two leaders argued, "It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation." Drawing references from the statements made by PM Modi on several occasions, the Congress leaders in their letter said, "Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood."

Citing PM Modi’s interview in Bhubaneswar in May 2024, the statement said he had asserted that the restoration of statehood was a solemn promise the government had made and stood by. Congress' stance on abrogation of Article 370 On August 5, 2019, the Central government led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In the last few years, the Congress party has evolved its stance on the abrogation of Article 370. At the time of the abrogation, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) opposed the move strongly, accusing the BJP of bypassing democratic norms. It further added that in a rally in Srinagar in 2024, PM Modi reaffirmed that the Centre in Parliament said that it will restore the region's statehood.