Home / Politics / Congress moves Delhi HC challenging dismissal of plea in tax penalty case

Congress moves Delhi HC challenging dismissal of plea in tax penalty case

Last week, the ITAT had dismissed the Congress' appeal against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the dismissal of its plea by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in certain tax returns.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Vivek Tankha before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tankha said it was an urgent matter as the accounts of the political party have been frozen.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan agreed to list the case for hearing during the day if the petition is in order.

Last week, the ITAT had dismissed the Congress' appeal against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years.

The party has earlier said the I-T tribunal order freezing its funds was "an attack on democracy" as it had come ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, the tribunal had dismissed the Congress' appeal against the imposition of penalties amounting to Rs 210 crore by the Income Tax department.

Also Read

Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL petition after attack on ED officers

Ahead of polls, Bangladesh Nationalist Party holds massive protest in Dhaka

Leaders from both NCP factions say there is no split or dispute in party

Caste survey a brave step forward, other states should follow: NCP MLA

Amit Shah holds late-night meeting with Maha CM, Dy CM on LS seat-sharing

It'll be end of democracy if Constitution amended as per BJP: Chidambaram

LS polls: Cong CEC meet to finalise candidates for remaining seats today

LS polls: Will do away with 'secular' in Preamble, says Karnataka BJP MP

Lok Sabha elections: En route to 370 seats, BJP looks for co-travellers

Blues after the pink slip: BRS preparing to come back strongly in Telangana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nationalist Congress PartyCongressTax raidtax litigationDelhi High Court

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story