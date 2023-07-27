Congress MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss border situation

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

Manish Tewari further urged the Central Government to inform the Lok Sabha about the situation at the border with China and the attempts it had made to resolve the ongoing matter between the two countries.

"The border situation with China has been extremely tense since clashes broke out with Chinese forces in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Despite multiple rounds of talks between India and China, the border dispute continues to persist. Moreover, there have been reports coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh, that the People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a "buffer zone", and has demanded a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory," the letter stated.

"Thus, in light of the aforementioned, I, therefore urge the Government to inform the House of the situation at the border with China, the attempts made by the Government to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced by the Government to preserve and protect India's integrity against possible Chinese aggressions," it added.

Earlier, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion to express its lack of confidence in the government, but this time they are using it to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in the House on the Manipur issue that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no-confidence motion brought to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government, saying that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up.