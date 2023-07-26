Home / Politics / Oppn to wear black clothes to Parliament tomorrow to protest over Manipur

Oppn to wear black clothes to Parliament tomorrow to protest over Manipur

The Opposition has often resorted to wearing black to register their protest against the government on various issues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sit-in protest by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
All MPs belonging to the Opposition's INDIA bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, sources said.

All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said.

A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday. Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

The Opposition has been demanding that Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament before a debate on the matter can be taken up. With the opposition and treasury bench members not relenting, a logjam was prevailing in both houses. The Monsoon session that began on July 20 is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

