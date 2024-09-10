Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlights India's growing global influence

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasised India's importance as a global economic and political power during a conversation here at Rice University's Baker Institute. India matters, Tharoor said, stressing that what happens in India affects a sixth of humanity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament explained that India, now the third-largest economy in purchasing power parity, can no longer be ignored or underestimated on the world stage. Delivering a compelling talk on India's global influence, moderated by David Satterfield, the institute's director and former US ambassador to Lebanon and Turkiye, Tharoor highlighted how India's rise as the world's most populous nation and fastest-growing major economy positions it as a significant player in world affairs.

Tharoor, who was visiting Houston as a prominent author and speaker at the seventh edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival from September 6-8, also addressed the geopolitical challenges faced by India, particularly its relations with China, Pakistan, and the US.

He noted India's delicate balancing act in these complex relationships while asserting the country's growing role in shaping the future of the region.

The discussion explored India's technological advancements, with Satterfield noting the country's rapid growth in this sector.

Tharoor acknowledged the increasing influence of India's tech industry, which is driving innovation and economic development, making the country a key player in global trade.

Domestic issues were also a key focus of the conversation, with Tharoor touching on India's energy challenges and its ambitious goals for renewable energy. He also spoke about the country's infrastructure development needs, acknowledging the gaps while expressing optimism about future improvements.

Tharoor further discussed the rise of Hindu nationalism and its impact on India's social and political landscape, noting that it poses new challenges to the country's lostanding democratic fabric.

Tharoor's talk emphasised India's growing importance in global politics, economics, and technology, painting a picture of a nation whose decisions resonate far beyond its borders. India is a key player on the world stage, he concluded, and the choices it makes today will have a lasting impact on the world.

