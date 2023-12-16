Home / Politics / Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's MP unit chief

Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's MP unit chief

Nath met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation thereafter

Jitu Patwari
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
The Congress replaced Kamal Nath as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief on Saturday and appointed Jitu Patwari in his place.

The development comes days after the party's humiliating defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, where the Congress, led by Nath, failed to replace the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Sources said Nath was asked to tender his resignation soon after the poll results were out.

Nath met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation thereafter.

"The Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president, Shri Kamal Nath," it added.

"The Congress president has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Umang Singhar as the CLP leader and Shri Hemant Katare as the deputy leader of Madhya Pradesh," the statement said.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

