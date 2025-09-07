Home / Politics / Congress seeks relief package, national calamity tag for J&K floods

Congress seeks relief package, national calamity tag for J&K floods

Karra claimed that the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to most devastated Jammu dashed the hopes of the affected population

Jammu Flood, Flood
So many deaths have taken place, but you are completely silent and insensitively handling it, he said. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Sunday demanded that the Centre announce a comprehensive relief package for flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir and declare the devastation a national calamity.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra also sought a judicial probe into the death of more than 100 pilgrims in the twin incidents of cloudburst and landslide on the routes leading to Machail Mata and Vaishno Devi shrines in Kishtwar and Reasi districts last month.

Karra claimed that the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to most devastated Jammu dashed the hopes of the affected population.

Unfortunately, the hope of the 1.40 crore people were not fulfilled...the visit proved a casual approach. He (home minister) went to one of two places (in Jammu) just to show his presence and not bothered to speak about the pilgrims who lost their lives, the Congress leader said.

He said the BJP-led central government failed to learn lessons from the past calamities and made no concrete effort to tackle natural disasters like flash floods by enhancing the carrying capacity of rivers and flood channels.

We request that in future, such things do not happen and for that, a comprehensive plan should be made in consultation with all stakeholders. In addition, we also demand a comprehensive package for reconstruction of damaged public and private infrastructure, rehabilitation of affected populations including farmers who have lost their standing crops to deluge, Karra said.

Urging the central government to declare the disaster caused by heavy rains in J&K a national calamity, he reminded the Centre of its liberal assistance to Nepal in 2015 earthquake and said the people of J&K are looking forward for assistance to rebuild their shattered lives.

Your own people (in J&K) are yearning for rehabilitation. So many deaths have taken place, but you are completely silent and insensitively handling it, he said.

Karra asked for relaxation of rules in providing relief to the affected population who lost their homes, crops, land and vehicles like it was done in 2014 floods. The farmers should be given free electricity till their productivity is restored, pending loans under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) waived off and fresh interest-free KCC loans made available."  The Congress leader also claimed that most of the villages across Jammu division are without electricity and water and urged the government to take concrete measures to provide relief to the affected population.

He also demanded free ration for six months for the families whose houses were submerged in the flash floods.

Reiterating the party's demand for a judicial probe into the August 14 Chisoti cloudburst and Vaishno Devi landslide incident on August 26, he said the twin tragedies are needed to be probed by a sitting of retired high court judge to look into the criminal negligence of the authorities and fix the responsibility.

There was a forecast of heavy rainfall but still the pilgrims were allowed to undertake the yatra, he said while rejecting the three-member committee probe ordered by the lieutenant governor into Vaishno Devi landslide.

He said a similar committee was set up after 2022 stampede at the shrine but the report was never made public.

Karra also demanded setting up of a high-level committee of experts to look into the contributory factors and man-made reasons including the damage caused due to illegal mining by big contractors and firms in flagrant violations of the norms.

He said there are many areas where people are still losing their homes to land sinking and they need to be relocated to safer places and properly rehabilitated.

The Congress leader also cautioned about the apprehensions of spread of waterborne diseases and urged the government to act in a timely manner to prevent any outbreak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Separatist mindset dominates DMK's Dravidian model of politics, says FM

US tariff issue: PM Modi has become 'enemy of the nation', claims Kharge

AAP slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan over Punjab floods, seeks relief package

EC to review nationwide voters list revision with state election officials

Ashok Siddharth apologises to Mayawati, seeks return to BSP after expulsion

Topics :Indian National CongressJammu and Kashmir governmentFloods in India

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story