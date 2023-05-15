Home / Politics / Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

Shivakumar said the thumping victory of the party in the May 10 Assembly elections is the best birthday gift possible given to him by the people

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said the thumping victory of the party in the May 10 Assembly elections is the best birthday gift possible given to him by the people.

"My life is dedicated to serving the people of Karnataka", said Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday.

"On the eve of my birthday, the people of Karnataka gave me the best birthday gift possible. Thanks to my Congress family for their warm greetings," he said.

Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister's post.

The Karnataka Congress Legislaure Party at its meeting on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

In the Assembly polls to the 224-member House, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19. The results were declared on May 13.

Also Read

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief

Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar signals his intention to become next CM

Karnataka BJP MLA Gopalakrishna resigns as legislator, set to join Congress

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Case against me by Nashik police under Maha CM's pressure: Sanjay Raut

Difference of opinion in Kerala's CPI(M) on Cong role in fight against BJP

Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

Topics :D K ShivakumarCongressKarnataka

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story