Home / Politics / Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed

Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 16 corporations out of 17 in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators are set to be elected in Uttar Pradesh after the urban local body elections were held on May 4 and 11. Notably, 19 corporators have been elected unopposed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 16 corporations out of 17 in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, according to the latest trends. These include the Ayodhya and Lucknow bodies. The counting of votes cast during the two phases of Nagar Nikay Chunav and the by-election to two Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh is underway.

BJP is ahead by 16,000 votes in Varanasi, according to the latest estimates. The party is also leading in Lucknow with 1,852 votes.
Congress is ahead of BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Kanpur municipal corporation, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) is leading in Agra by 12,799 votes, with the BJP trailing at second with 7,378 votes.
Asaduddin Owaisi's  All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has taken the lead in Meerut,  Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The SP and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are ahead on one seat each in the assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the latest trends suggest.
Shahjahanpur will elect its mayor for the first time this year as the city became a municipal corporation in 2018.

353 counting centres have been set up, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.  83,378 candidates are contesting for 14,522 posts.

Also Read

LIVE: BJP leads 16 corporations, 42 Nagar Panchayats in UP local body polls

Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls: Inside vs outside for Congress

270 urban forest projects approved since 2020: Govt tells Parliament

Here is what exit polls predict for Gujarat, Himachal, Delhi civic body

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

Karnataka elections 2023: 13 of 25 contesting BJP ministers trailing

Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP's Rinku ahead of Congress candidate by 4,503 votes

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Counting begins in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll amid tight security

Topics :Uttar PradeshElectionsUP PollsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story