Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 16 corporations out of 17 in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, according to the latest trends. These include the Ayodhya and Lucknow bodies. The counting of votes cast during the two phases of Nagar Nikay Chunav and the by-election to two Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh is underway. Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators are set to be elected in Uttar Pradesh after the urban local body elections were held on May 4 and 11. Notably, 19 corporators have been elected unopposed.



Congress is ahead of BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Kanpur municipal corporation, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. BJP is ahead by 16,000 votes in Varanasi, according to the latest estimates. The party is also leading in Lucknow with 1,852 votes.



Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has taken the lead in Meerut, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) is leading in Agra by 12,799 votes, with the BJP trailing at second with 7,378 votes.



Shahjahanpur will elect its mayor for the first time this year as the city became a municipal corporation in 2018. The SP and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are ahead on one seat each in the assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the latest trends suggest.

353 counting centres have been set up, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. 83,378 candidates are contesting for 14,522 posts.