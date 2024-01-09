Congress wants to relaunch, rebrand Rahul: BJP mocks Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, said that the sole motive of the march was to "relaunch and rebrand" the Wayanad MP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi's yatra is an effort to "re-position" the Congress party.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"...The way they have lost three states, the way Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have no confidence in him and are proposing Mallikarjun Kharge's name, and the way the Congress is slowly losing itself to the INDI alliance, this is surely a yatra for relaunching and rebranding Rahul Gandhi and re-positioning the Congress party," Poonawala said.

The BJP leader further took a jibe at the opposition bloc, INDIA for failing to reach a consensus on seat-sharing among parties for the upcoming general elections and said that the alliance should instead start a 'INDI Jodo Yatra'.

"KC Tyagi says an 'INDI Nyay Yatra' should have been carried out... In my opinion, 'INDI Jodo Yatra' is the need of the hour, seeing the differences in the INDI alliance..." Poonawala said.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

The bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and, most importantly, deciding on a PM face, while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid out in 2023 to secure victory in general elections.

The allocation of seats becomes pivotal for Congress, especially after the recent electoral setbacks.

After the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), it is the Janata Dal United that has been firm in its demand for 16 seats in Bihar. The JDU currently holds 16 seats in Bihar; 17 are held by the BJP and the RJD does not have any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will commence from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to cover key constituencies, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Varanasi.

The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak".