Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP's Atishi

The minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President's Rule in the national capital.

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility.

"Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President's Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President's Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people," she said.

The minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi.

"Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA over the functioning of the Delhi government," she charged.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

