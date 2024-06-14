Union min G Kishan Reddy holds 1st review meeting of coal, mines ministries

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has reviewed both the coal and mines ministries after taking charge. "Held a detailed review meeting of the Ministry of Mines ( @MinesMinIndia) in New Delhi," he said on Friday in a post on X (formerly known as twitter). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Reddy on Thursday took charge as coal and mines minister and said that India should increase domestic production of the fossil-fuel and reduce coal imports. The minister of state for coal and mines Satish Chandra Dubey and other officials of the mines ministry were also present during the meeting.

In another post, the minister said, "Chaired 1st review meeting of the Ministry of Coal after taking charge in New Delhi."



Reddy on Thursday told reporters that India should increase domestic coal production and reduce import of fossil fuel. India's coal import rose by 7.7 per cent to 268.24 million tonnes (MT) in FY '24.

Reddy further said 10 years ago there was a coal shortage in the country and due to this there was also a shortage of electricity. But in the last 10 years there has been sufficient power availability.

When asked what will be the priority of his government for the mines sector, he had said "I have just taken charge and I will review the department... first I want to see my officers then only I can say something. I want to review first."



In order to strengthen India, both the coal ministry and the mines ministry will be at the forefront, he had said, and added in the coming five years, "we will work with determination, dedication, discipline and devotion.

Both the ministries, he said, will work as a team.

Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of over 49,000 votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls, defeating his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender.

Born to middle-class farmer-parents in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana near Hyderabad, he started his political career as an ordinary worker in 1977. He has held important party positions, including the president of the BJP's state unit and national president of BJP's Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As the Union Minister, the leader has held the portfolios of home, tourism, culture and development of the northeast region. He is also a three-time MLA.

Satish Chandra Dubey, who is considered a strong Brahmin leader of the BJP in Bihar, also took the charge as the Minister of State for Coal and Mines Ministries.