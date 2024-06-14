Home / Politics / Will Priyanka Gandhi mark her electoral debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat?

Will Priyanka Gandhi mark her electoral debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat?

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi contested and won both Wayanad and Raebareli constituency, however, will have to give up one of the seats as per the rules

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive for the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could mark her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, contesting the bye-election from this seat once Rahul Gandhi vacates it for Raebareli, an NDTV report said on Thursday.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rahul contested from both seats, aiming to retain Wayanad (Kerala) constituency and cementing the Congress’ legacy in Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), considered the party’s stronghold. He won both seats by a huge margin of over 350,000 votes in each constituency, making a solid comeback as a strong Opposition face against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Why can't Rahul Gandhi keep both Lok Sabha seats?

However, the rules dictate that Rahul will have to give up one of the seats, as an individual is allowed to contest polls from two seats but not retain both. If a candidate gets elected from two Lok Sabha seats, they are required to resign from one of them within 14 days of the declaration of the result. Failure to do so results in both seats falling vacant.

The Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4. This means Rahul must make up his mind by June 18. Subsequently, this development could result in Priyanka’s poll debut from Wayanad.

Kerala Congress chief's hint on speculation

Amid the growing buzz about which seat Rahul will retain, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief K Sudhakaran on Wednesday dropped a hint that Wayanad may go vacant.

"We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad. Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him,” he said during a public meeting, indicating the potential decision of the former Congress president.

Rahul himself has said that the decision has been a dilemma for him but urged his supporters not to worry.

“Don’t worry, both Raebareli and Wayanad will be happy with my decision,” he said in a public meeting in Wayanad on Wednesday.

The NDTV report also said that Congress workers in Wayanad have already put up posters in the constituency, urging Priyanka to “take care” of them, adding further weight to speculation.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

