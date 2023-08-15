Home / Politics / CPI(M) accuses PM Modi of 'boasting' during Independence Day speech

CPI(M) accuses PM Modi of 'boasting' during Independence Day speech

"As Modi boasts at Red Fort; a reality check with comparable countries. GDP per capita, India ranks 24 out of 26 countries. Human Development Index: 26 of 29 countries," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'boasting' during his Independence Day speech even as he tweeted what he called a "reality check" on the performance of the BJP-led central government.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yechury compared India's economy, human development index and infant mortality rate with other countries.

"As Modi boasts at Red Fort; a reality check with comparable countries. GDP per capita, India ranks 24 out of 26 countries. Human Development Index: 26 of 29 countries. Infant mortality: 7th worst of 32 countries," he said.

In his speech on Tuesday, Modi said when we celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, India will be a developed nation.

Modi also called for waging a war against the "three evils" of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, stepped up the OBC outreach with a mega scheme and exuded confidence he would return to address the nation from the Red Fort next year.

Also Read

UCC a political tool BJP is using to sharpen communal polarisation: Yechury

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to 1st PM

Jungle Raj in UP under BJP's Yogi Govt: CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Oppn unity meeting has already started creating an impact: Sitaram Yechury

Maha: No need to read too much into meeting with Sharad Pawar, says Ajit

BJP to hold CEC meeting tomorrow to review preparations for upcoming polls

When people can queue outside polling booths for assembly polls: Omar

Independence Day: PM Modi says will address nation from Red Fort next year

Congress president Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort

Topics :Narendra ModiIndependence DayCPI (M)

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story