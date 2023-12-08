Home / Politics / Crimes against Dalits up by 46.11% since 2013, Adivasis by 48.15%: Kharge

Crimes against Dalits up by 46.11% since 2013, Adivasis by 48.15%: Kharge

"The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of BJP-RSS as "Sabka Saath"," Kharge said in a post on 'X'

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against Dalits have increased by 46.11 per cent since 2013 and against Adivasis by 48.15 per cent.

Kharge shared a graphic on 'X' about the atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis, and remarked that the continuous oppression of Dalits and Adivasis exposes the hypocrisy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's notion of inclusivity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of BJP-RSS as "Sabka Saath"," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress chief added that the NCRB report is BJP's "black letter" to make the life of the SC-ST community unsafe. Kharge also added that injustice, atrocities, and repression are part of the BJP's decade-long agenda of dividing society.

"The latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not just statistics, it is BJP's black letter to make the life of SC-ST community unsafe. Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of dividing the society by the BJP for the last decade," he said on 'X'.

The NCRB data stated that there has been an overall increase in crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) persons.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana experienced an increase in cases against SC-STs in 2022. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been ranked among the top five states with the highest occurrences of crimes and atrocities against SC and ST communities consistently in the last few years, the report highlighted.

Other states witnessing elevated levels of such offences include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab, it said.

Also Read

2022 saw over 31% rise in offences promoting enmity between groups: NCRB

Over 1K cases of violence against women reported daily: NCRB's 2022 report

Crime against women up 4% in 2022, Delhi most unsafe metro city: NCRB

Caste harassment, crimes against women increase in 5 years: NCRB report

Telangana logs 15,297 cybercrime cases in 2022, highest in India: NCRB

Saamana takes jab at embarrassing lack of coordination in Maharashtra govt

Will oppose Mahua Moitra's expulsion tooth and nail, says Cong MP K Suresh

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Supriya Sule slams BJP for insulting Nawab, says it has trapped Pawar group

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured in farmhouse

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mallikarjun khargeCongressCrime against dalitNCRB data

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story