Crimes against women to stop only when Mamata ceases to be CM: Adhikari

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday claimed that crimes like the rape and murder of the woman medic of R G Kar hospital can be effectively stopped only when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ceases to be at the helm in coming days.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, made this assertion while campaigning for the BJP candidate at Taldangra assembly seat in Bankura district, where by-poll will take place on November 13 along with five other constituencies across the state.

"Shocking incidents of brutalisation of women are reported regularly in West Bengal. The police are turning a blind eye. This can end only when Mamata Banerjee ceases to be the CM," Adhikari said.

A large number of people are demanding a quick and comprehensive justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, and it would have been better had the trial taken place outside the state, he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial of the R G Kar rape and murder case outside West Bengal. The apex court noted that a Kolkata court had framed charges against prime accused sanjay Roy on November 4 and a day-to-day trial in the case would begin on November 11.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told reporters that certain political groups and organisations are trying to instigate people and foment disturbances over the August 9 incident at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, which is now being probed by the CBI.

"It can be noted that the only arrest for alleged involvement in the incident was made by Kolkata Police within 24 hours of the crime. The CBI has also named him as the prime accused. We all want the R G Kar victim to get justice. But there should be no politics over the issue," Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said.