PM not adhering to 'sabka saath' talk: Digvijaya on attack on minorities

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged atrocities against minorities in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement his words on unity in society in true letter and spirit.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister accused the state authorities of meting out step-motherly treatment and harassing minorities in the state and demanded justice for them.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Singh alleged that crimes against a particular community are on the rise and he must act to stop them.

He cited several incidents of atrocities and violence against people of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh and said the actions of the authorities in BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh are not only dangerous for national unity, but are against the Constitution that grants equal rights to all.

"I hope that to maintain communal harmony and national unity, you will implement the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the Home Ministry in true letter and spirit.

"I also hope that you will act to protect the constitutional rights of all people and will sincerely adhere and implement your slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'," Singh said in his letter.

He also wrote the letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said he hoped that action will be taken, failing which he along with social organisations would protest outside the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's residence and would take to the streets and would even knock the doors of the courts.

The Congress leader cited cases of violence against minorities in Ratlam and Shahpur in Madhya Pradesh, in which a youth Amjad Khan lost his life. He alleged that while the perpetrators of the crime were roaming freely and those demanding justice were put behind bars.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the minorities are being targeted in Madhya Pradesh and those perpetrating crimes against them are being protected by the authorities. He was also critical of the police officials in Ratlam and Shajapur, and demanded strict action against them for being partisan.

Several social organisations and children and families of the victims of such crimes were also present on the occasion, demanding justice for them.

Singh also demanded adequate compensation and job for the lone victim of violence in Shajapur in September this year and medical treatment of the injured.

He alleged that incidents of crimes against minorities in several BJP-ruled states and north eastern states like Manipur are on the rise in the last 10 years and the prime minister should implement what he speaks in public.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi for urging people to stay united during the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat on October 31, Singh said the PM talks of unity among communities but does not practice the same.

"I agree to what the PM said but he should also practice the same. He should talk to his CM and ask him what he is doing," Singh told reporters while recalling Modi's "ek hain to safe hain" remark made at a poll rally in Maharashtra on Saturday.

"There is too much difference between the PM's words and actions and the public distrust towards him is now rising," he claimed.

On the demand raised by Ulema Muslims for reservation, Singh said, "There could be a demand from the Ulema Muslims for reservation. But there is no provision for any reservation on the basis of religion in the Indian Constitution.