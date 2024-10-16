'Crown of thorns': Farooq Abdullah after son Omar takes oath as J&K CM

It is a crown of thorns and may Allah help him fulfil the hopes of people, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday after his son Omar Abdullah took oath as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking a cue from his grandfather, Zahir Abdullah, Omar Abdullah's son, said the new government's first priority is restoration of statehood.

The state is full of challenges and I hope this government will do what it had promised in the election manifesto It is a crown of thorns and may (almighty) Allah succeed him (Omar) and he fulfils the people's hope. This is my message, Farooq Abdullah told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).