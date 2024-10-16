Was targeted by BJP for my efforts to serve Delhi's public: Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched AAP's 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' at party headquarters. Under the AAP's 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' program, Arvind Kejriwal has pledged to personally respond to every question from Delhi residents through individual letters. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "There are many questions in the minds of the public, including why I went to jail? To answer all those questions, I have written a letter to the people of Delhi, which will be taken by Aam Aadmi Party workers to every house in Delhi by 29 October." He further argued that BJP targeted him and other AAP leader because of their efforts to serve the people of Delhi, specifically citing their work in education and healthcare.

"The BJP is so intimidated by my work that they attempted to prevent my release from jail by stopping my medication. But their plan failed, and now they're trying to seize power in Delhi by any means necessary to obstruct your progress. If you elect them in the upcoming elections, they will dismantle public welfare programs like free electricity, water, mohalla clinics, free treatment, and free bus travel for women," he said.

"We all went to jail for you. If I did not work for the people of Delhi, the BJP people would not have sent me to jail. If Manish Sisodia did not build good schools for the education of children, he would not have to go to jail. If Satyendar Jain had not improved the mohalla clinics and government hospitals in Delhi, he would not have gone to jail," he added.

AAP MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP will reach out to all the people of Delhi through this campaign.

"Kejriwal himself has answered this question many times as to why the BJP government got him arrested? But to ensure that this answer reaches the common people, AAP will take one of his letters to the people. BJP has government in 22 states, people there are asking BJP that if free electricity and treatment can be available in Delhi, schools and hospitals can be excellent, then why can't it be so in our states? Therefore, to prevent the good work of Delhi from reaching other states, BJP decided to arrest Kejriwal and stop all his work. Through this letter, Arvind Kejriwal will answer people's questions," he said.

Delhi CM Atishi, ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia including other leaders of the party were also present at launch of AAP's 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' at the party headquarters.